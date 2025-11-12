Is Walk My Walk, Breaking Rust’s chart-topping country track, made by AI? Here’s what we know

Walk My Walk, the country track by Breaking Rust that is topping the US charts this week, remains a mystery when it comes to the identity of its singer. Now, a Newsweek report claims that the male voice in the track is actually generated by artificial intelligence. Breaking Rust started putting songs on Spotify from this year. (Representative image/Unsplash)

As per Newsweek, this is the first time an AI-generated song has topped the charts. The controversy around Walk My Walk comes as debates range over the inclusion of artificial intelligence in films and songs. Recently, a furore was created over Coca-Cola using AI in its Christmas advertisement.

Is Walk My Walk AI-generated?

As per AFP, Breaking Rust claims that the song is not AI-generated. But the vocals on the track are not associated with any singer’s name, and the clips, photos and illustrations used by Breaking Rust were created by AI. Several AI music identification tools used by AFP indicated that there was a probability of “60 to 90 percent” that Walk My Walk was AI-generated.

The country track mentions Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor as the songwriter. The name appears in association with the group Def Beats AI, which is an AI project. This is the only name Taylor has been associated with.

All of these factors have led the music industry to label Walk My Walk as an AI-generated song.

Who is Breaking Rust?

Breaking Rust started putting music on Spotify in 2025, Newsweek reported. Not much is known about the artist, but their bio on Linktree reads, “Music for the fighters and the dreamers.” Breaking Rust is a verified artist on Spotify with over 2 million monthly listeners.

The artist's Instagram profile has over 35,000 followers and features images of a melancholic man seen wearing a cowboy hat in different settings, such as at a phone booth and sitting in the rain.

AI in the music industry

Several songs by AI-generated artists have garnered over one million streams on Spotify. Walk My Walk alone has been streamed over 3 million times, while the track Livin’ on Borrowed Time has been streamed 4 million times. Another track, Whiskey don’t talk back, has recorded over 1 million streams on Spotify, Newsweek reported.

