From Wicked 2 to Avatar: Fire and Ash, a look at most-awaited Hollywood films in 2025

Here is taking a look at the most-awaited films releasing in coming weeks before the start of New Year 2026:

Upcoming Hollywood films in 2025

Sisu: Road to Revenge - Action drama

Considered among the most thrilling releases this season, Sisu: Road to Revenge is coming out on November 21. Directed by Jalmari Helander, the film continues the story of Aatami, famously known as the man who refuses to die. He returns to the place where his family was killed, hoping to start over. But, when a ruthless Red Army commander shows up, chaos begins again.

Packed with non stop action, high octane chases and death defying stunts, this film is going to be a roller coaster ride. In India, it will come out in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Wicked: For Good - Fantasy musical

Releasing on the same day (November 21), is Wicked: For Good, the final chapter of the beloved musical fantasy. The film follows Elphaba, now viewed as the “Wicked Witch,” as she hides in the forest and fights for the rights of Oz’s silenced animals. Meanwhile Glinda becomes the symbol of “Goodness” and is about to marry Fiyero. Their friendship is put to the test when new threats emerge in Oz and a mysterious girl from Kansas shows up. The film promises a visually stunning and emotional finale.

Zootopia 2 - Animated adventure

Disney fans can look forward to Zootopia 2, releasing on November 28, where Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return for a brand-new adventure. After a rough patch in their partnership, they are sent to a counselling program. But their peace is short-lived when a venomous snake enters the city, dragging them into a challenging new case. The film brings back familiar characters, adds new faces, and features Shraddha Kapoor as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Epic sci-Fi

James Cameron takes people back to the world of Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing on December 19. Jake, Neytiri, and their family are still recovering from Neteyam’s death when they encounter a powerful new Na’vi tribe, the Ash People.

Led by Varang and joined by Quaritch, they become a force to be reckoned with in Pandora. The film explores themes of family, survival and unity and has all the visuals the franchise is known for.

The Housemaid - Psychological thriller

Also releasing on December 19 is The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Based on the best selling novel, the story is about Millie, who starts as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family. What seems like a dream job turns into a dangerous maze of secrets, manipulation and lies.

Anaconda - Comedy-Horror reboot

Ending the year with a wild twist is Anaconda, a fresh reboot of the cult classic. Releasing on December 25 (Christmas) this year, the film features Jack Black and Paul Rudd in the lead. The story is about two best friends, who try to remake their favourite film and end up facing a real giant snake in the Amazon. The film is filled with humour, chaos and thrills for viewers across all age groups.

With such an exciting list of releases, the final few weeks of 2025 promise unforgettable moments for cinema lovers everywhere.