Bobby Deol set to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action film alongside Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari: Report

Bobby Deol has reportedly been roped in to play a negative character in an upcoming movie to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will be featured in the action film alongside Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. Deol joined the cast only recently, reportedly set to play an 'authoritative' role.

Bobby Deol joins Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Deol is enjoying a resurgence in his career. From being pushed to the margins of the industry, the younger son of Dharmendra is now being roped in for several big projects. It all started with him starring in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Since that movie, the actor’s star has been ascendant.

As per Mid-Day, Deol has signed in to play an important role in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. A source told the portal, “It will be incorrect to call him the villain. His character is in an authoritative position in the film, but there is more than meets the eye. … As the story progresses, Bobby's character is shown having gray shades, which influences his dynamics with the hero.”

The source also said that the makers of the movie wanted to avoid a purely negative role for Deol as audiences have already seen him do such roles in the past. This character, then, would present a new challenge for the Animal actor as he will have to portray a character with shades of grey.

Bobby Deol’s upcoming movies

Apart from signing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie, Bobby Deol will feature in other major projects in the near future, too. He is part of Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming and highly anticipated movie Jana Nayagana, which will release on January 9 next year.

In recent times, other projects of the actor to have hit the screen include web series Aashram’s season 3 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He has also starred in Telugu movies this year like Daaku Maharaj and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.