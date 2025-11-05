Ahaan Panday’s next film with Sharvari to be shot across the UK; actor already in training for the action-romance

Ahaan Panday’s rise in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara , directed by Mohit Suri, the young actor is all set to take a daring leap into a new genre. His next project — an action-romance helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra — marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career. Ali and Aditya have previously collaborated on Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) , Gunday (2014) , Sultan (2016) , and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

“He has been undergoing training…” A source told Mid-Day that Ahaan is “moving full-throttle into his second film, an action drama to be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.” The director is reportedly headed to the UK in December for a month-long recce before filming begins in February 2026.

According to the insider, “Ahaan's Saiyaara made upwards of ₹550 crore globally. That has given Ali and Aditya Sir the confidence to go all out with his second film. For most part of December, the director will scout for locations in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds that will add to the storytelling when they are presented on the big screen. Almost 80 to 90 per cent of the movie will be shot in England.”

Ahaan, meanwhile, is already deep into preparations for the physically demanding role. “His debut film presented him as a devoted romantic hero. With the second venture, Aditya sir wants to project him as an action-romance star. He has been undergoing hand-to-hand combat training and weapon training,” the source adds.

More about the film The yet-untitled film will also reportedly feature Sharvari in the lead. A source had previously told Pinkvilla, “Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes. Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara.”