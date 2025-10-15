Ahaan Panday debuts new look for Ali Abbas Zafar's film, netizens swoon: ‘He’s the reason behind global warming..’

While we loved Ahaan's alter ego — the long-haired, brooding Krish Kapoor — the actor has now unveiled a totally different look for the new film. This time, he's embracing a more rugged and sharp persona, this one is worlds apart from the soft-spoken lover boy audiences adored in Saiyaara. The yet-untitled film, set to begin shooting in early 2026, promises to showcase him in an intense, action-driven avatar while still holding onto the emotion and charm that made him a star.

After rewriting box office history with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is ready for his next act. Bollywood's newest heartthrob is teaming up with blockbuster filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-packed love story produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The project marks Ali’s much-awaited return to the YRF banner — his “alma mater” — and his fifth collaboration with Aditya after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai .

Interestingly, Ahaan had already debuted this striking new look while celebrating co-star and rumoured partner Aneet Padda’s 23rd birthday. Aneet, who had just turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakmé Fashion Week Grand Finale, rang in her special day surrounded by close friends — including Ahaan. A viral video from the night shows the two sharing a warm moment as Ahaan sweetly feeds her cake, his new cropped hairstyle catching everyone’s attention.

Fans love his new look with many gushing in the comment section. “Reason behind global warming,” said one fan in the comments. Another said, “Pls never stop posting for my sanity..” One more comment read, “The new hair fits perfecly😍😍.” Another comment under the post read, “Wait, short hair looks good on you😍.”

Before the celebration, Ahaan had already melted hearts online with a heartfelt birthday story for Aneet, featuring unseen pictures from a Coldplay concert the duo attended before Saiyaara’s release. Fans of the pair, fondly nicknamed #Ahneet, were quick to flood social media with love, calling the post the “cutest gift ever”.

With Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda brought back the classic magic of love stories for a new generation. Now, with his next film, Ahaan seems ready to step into a fiercer, more mature phase of his career.