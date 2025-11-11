Hours after Grammy nod, rapper Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapon charges

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested on weapon and drug charges on the same day he received his maiden Grammy nomination, reports NBC News. The Great Gatsby hitmaker, who had been booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife, and reckless driving, walked out of the Fulton County jail on November 9, per The New York Times Rapper Rod wave arrested on drug and weapon charge(Instagram/Rod Wave)

Rod Wave arrested

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, received his first Grammy nomination for Sinners on November 7. Green’s lawyers said the rapper was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta”, in a statement.

“Mr Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust,” the lawyers said. They added that they would challenge Green’s “baseless arrest” and clear the violations of his rights in court. According to The New York Times, Rodarius Green was released on November 9 on an $8,000 bond.

Lawyers say Rod Wave’s arrest is ‘controversial’

Rod Wave’s lawyers told NBC News that the arresting officer belonged to “ the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit”, which is popular for “aggressive tactics”.

The rapper was temporarily detained in the vicinity of Atlanta earlier this year on several accusations related to weapons and property damage. However, the rapper's lawyers claimed that their client was mistakenly arrested as a burglary victim.

With "Nostalgia," Rod Wave achieved his third No. 1 album in three years in 2023. His album Last Lap peaked at No. 2 on the charts last year. He rose to fame with his 2019 song "Heart on Ice," which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral on TikTok.

