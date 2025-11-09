Olivia Rodrigo vs DHS blows up; Grammy-winner asked to not ‘belittle ICE’ in latest warning

Olivia Rodrigo just heard back from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after the three-time Grammy winner called out the federal agency for featuring her 2023 track ‘All-American Bitch’ in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video. The agency, in the first instance, was urging immigrants to ‘self deport’ using Rodrigo's song in the background. Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles(AFP)

The DHS video, which no longer has the ‘All American Bitch’ song, is captioned: “LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences.”

Rodrigo was quick to respond. “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she wrote in a comment, which appears to have since been deleted.

Only a day after the 22-year-old made the comment, a DHS spokesperson had a suggestion for her. “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice," they told TMZ.

This is not the first time Rodrigo has spoken against the Trump administration and ICE.

“I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration. LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful," she had posted on Instagram earlier this year, reacting to the raids in Los Angeles.

Back in 2021, she collaborated with the Biden administration to encourage youth vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodrigo visited the White House wearing a vintage pink Chanel suit to meet the then-president and Dr Anthony Fauci.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative," she said from the White House podium.