Did ICE struggle with man having seizure in car? DHS offers ‘real story’ amid massive row

A video of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent trying to detain a man has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the man holding a child in his hand, and appearing to have a seizure, while an ICE agent struggles with him. DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin provided a clarification amid massive uproar over the video.(AP)

It has been panned widely on social media, with lawmakers making their voices heard as well. Sharing the video, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wrote “The violence and cruelty is hard to watch, but impossible for families to endure. This is a sickening example of Trump and ICE's blatant disregard for humanity as they terrorize our families and communities…”.

Also Read | Olivia Rodrigo vs ICE: Why Grammy winner is going after Homeland Security amid multiple raids

Spencer Hakimian, the hedge fund manager, who's been critical of the Donald Trump government also shared the clip saying “ICE is completely out of control.” Amid the massive outrage online, both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, have provided their version of events.

What DHS said about incident

DHS on X provided a lengthy context to the incident. “Imagine FAKING a seizure to help a criminal escape justice,” they began.

“The target of this operation, Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, is the WORST OF THE WORST,” the DHS continued.

The agency added that in August 2025, Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, had been arrested by local police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. This was ‘after she STABBED her co-worker twice with a pair of scissors and then threw a trash barrel at her,’ they added.

As per DHS, Ojeda-Montoya was released by the Biden administration in 2023.

“During ICE's targeted vehicle stop of Ojeda-Montoya, her child and husband were in the car. The target threw the child into the arms of her husband while he purported to have a medical episode, though refused medical help and displayed absolutely no signs of medical concerns just moments later,” they further said.

The DHS also added, “Emergency Medical Personnel on the scene found no legitimate medical episode—ICE called 911 and the illegal alien refused any medical care. Agitators attempted to impede the arrest. Fitchburg police responded to the scene to help with crowd control.”

McLaughlin sharing the same points said this was the ‘REAL’ story. The outrage over the current incident comes at a time when the Trump administration is cracking down on illegal immigration. However, some have said that the methods employed by ICE might be going too far. ICE was recently pulled into another controversy when agents were seen going into a daycare center to drag a 'target' out.