Is Trump sick? Video shows POTUS 'asleep' in Oval Office, sparking health concerns

President Donald Trump has sparked health concerns among many online, after he was seen allegedly asleep during a meeting in the Oval Office. Trump, on Thursday, announced a deal with drugmakers on lowering the cost of obesity drugs. A person collapsed in the Oval Office when President Donald Trump was holding a meeting with drugmakers. (REUTERS)

While the meeting was cut short when a man collapsed, clips from before appeared to show the president with his eyes closed, seeming to be slumping on his chair. These videos drew varied reactions from people online.

Reactions to Donald Trump video from Oval Office meeting

One person said while sharing the video on X: “Trump was literally slumped over asleep during this conference. No wonder they keeping on doing 6 month brain scans…”. Another added, “Trump just sleeping slumped over in his chair……..”.

Yet another person said, “Dr. Oz linking obesity to dementia while Trump’s slumped over at his desk is absolutely a choice...”.

Notably, the video where Trump appears to be asleep has sparked concerns among many. “What I would give to see that MRI report!,” one person said. Another added, “Trump looks seriously unwell. There are definitely medical issues being hidden from the public.” However, there is no official statement about Trump being unwell. While President Trump revealed in October that he'd undergone an MRI, he added that ‘it was perfect’.

Donald Trump past health issues

Trump's physician had also pronounced in a note that the president is in “excellent overall health.”

However, the White House has faced questions in the past about photos of Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hand, covered in makeup, which surfaced online. It was also revealed earlier that the president suffers from chronic venous insufficiency.

What happened at the Oval Office meeting

Today, during the meeting at the Oval Office a man collapsed. Initially, he was identified as Gordon Findlay, a Novo Nordisk representative, but the company clarified only CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were present there.