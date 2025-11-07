Trump health concerns resurface after photo shows POTUS 'freeze' during medical emergency at Oval Office

Concerns about President Donald Trump's health resurfaced after a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. The POTUS was announcing a deal with drugmakers on lowering the cost of obesity drugs, when a man collapsed. President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers on lowering the cost of obesity drugs.(AP)

Photographs from the Oval Office showed Trump standing while others tended to the person the background. Many posting the photo on X claimed that the President had ‘frozen’.

Concerns about President Donald Trump's health

A photo of President Trump from the Oval Office meeting was shared online. The zoomed in and blurry image appeared to show the president with his eyes closed, and the person who posted the photo wrote “Trump at his press conference today. He’s definitely very healthy and fit to do the job!”

Another person shared a photo of the president from the Oval Office meeting, claiming, “Trump, either catatonic or having some kind of cardiac event.” Yet another person shared a video from the meeting, and wrote “Trump snoozes while Oz discusses obese people being able to sleep again.”

Notably, these claims about President Donald Trump's health remain unverified. However, the recently resurfaced concerns about his health come after a photograph from the Oval Office showed Trump standing at his desk while others tended to the collapsed person behind him.

One profile on X stated, “Oval Office Freeze Frame: Trump Stalls as Health Crisis Unfolds Behind Him.” Sharing the images, the profile added, “Andrew Harnik’s photo doesn’t just capture a moment; it exposes a vacuum. A man collapses behind Trump, and the leader of the free world stands frozen, not with resolve, but with rehearsal.”

Another person wrote “Between [Donald Trump's] freezing and being confused and RFK Jr’s escape, it was a sad failure of leadership.” Notably, the White House Deputy Press Secretary has now clarified that Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr had exited to get medical help.

Initially, the man who had collapsed in the Oval Office was thought to be Novo Nordisk representative, Gordon Findlay, but the company has said only CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were there from their side.

Donald Trump past health issues

In October, Trump revealed that he had undergone an MRI and a cognitive test after his physician pronounced in a note that the president is in “excellent overall health.”

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” he said, without offering any further details. This came even as the White House was repeatedly questioned about photos of the 79-year-old's swollen ankles and bruised hand covered in makeup which surfaced online. The president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, it was also revealed.