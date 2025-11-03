Trump's 60 Minutes interview appearance sparks health concerns; ‘dripping in sweat’

President Donald Trump's ‘60 Minutes’ interview with CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell aired on Sunday. As clips of the sit-in were posted on social media, several users, primarily Democrat commentators, pointed out that the 79-year-old looked ‘tired’ and ‘absolutely awful’. Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the White House following a weekend trip to Florida(REUTERS)

Trump, without addressing such concerns, posted on Truth Social that he is ‘getting ready to watch President Donald J Trump (Me!) on 60 Minutes’. The interview started airing just after 7:30 PM ET.

The president, meanwhile, posted: “I will be interviewed on 60 Minutes right after the Kansas City / Buffalo NFL Football Game. Hopefully, they will treat me as well as they did Kamala. Enjoy!”

Read More: Obama takes brutal swipe at Trump over ballroom, ‘weird’ AI videos, family's crypto profit: ‘Every day is Halloween’

As the game went on, Trump said he wants the NFL to go to ‘what it used to be’.

“I HATE WATCHING THE NFL’S NEW KICK OFF RULE. IT’S RIDICULOUS — TAKES THE PAGEANTRY AND GLAMOUR AWAY FROM THE GAME, AND DOES NOTHING FOR SAFETY," he said.

“HOPEFULLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL WILL NEVER MAKE THIS RIDICULOUS CHANGE! IN THE MEANTIME, I’M GETTING READY TO WATCH PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (ME!) ON 60 MINUTES.”

However, it was his appearance that became a talking point on social media after the interview aired.

Read More: Trump’s MRI scan row: Ex-White House doctor questions treatment timeline, points out one major ‘disconnect’

“This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” left-wing political influencer Harry Sisson wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He’s probably getting Botox shots to keep his face from dropping,” another one added.

Trump health speculations

Last month, Trump revealed that he underwent an MRI and a cognitive test after his physician pronounced in a note that the president is in “excellent overall health.”

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” he said, without offering any further details. This came as the White House was repeatedly questioned about photos of the 79-year-old's swollen ankles and bruised hand coated in makeup that surfaced. It was revealed that the president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.