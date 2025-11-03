Trump on 60 minutes tonight: What time will POTUS' interview air on Sunday? Details out

President Donald Trump is set to make his long-awaited return to ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday, marking his first appearance on the CBS news program in five years. The interview, conducted on Friday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, will feature Trump sitting down with correspondent Norah O’Donnell to discuss a broad range of topics, including US-China relations, Israel, Venezuela, immigration, the National Guard, and the ongoing government shutdown. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One en route to Washington(REUTERS)

Read More: Trump shares pics of renovated Lincoln Bathroom in White House: ‘Was totally inappropriate’

This will be Trump’s first interview with 60 Minutes since his lawsuit and subsequent settlement with CBS parent company Paramount over a 2024 election segment involving then–Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Although the dispute was resolved, the settlement did not include an apology.

Trump was originally slated to appear on 60 Minutes ahead of the 2024 election, but withdrew at the last minute after initially agreeing to participate.

Read More: Obama takes brutal swipe at Trump over ballroom, ‘weird’ AI videos, family's crypto profit: ‘Every day is Halloween’

Throughout his career, Trump has had a long and at times turbulent history with the iconic program. He has been interviewed multiple times: by Mike Wallace in 1985, Scott Pelley in 2015, and Lesley Stahl on several occasions in 2016, 2018, and 2020. His last appearance ended abruptly when he walked out during the 2020 interview with Stahl.

Read More: Trump’s MRI scan row: Ex-White House doctor questions treatment timeline, points out one major ‘disconnect’

Trump ‘60 Minutes’ Interview FAQs

What: Interview with President Donald Trump

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (after NFL football)

Where: CBS (check your local listings)

Online: Streaming available at CBSNews.com, the CBS News app, and Paramount+

More Information: Visit 60Minutes.com for updates and additional clips.