Man collapses in Oval Office: RFK Jr slammed for seemingly leaving; ‘weird behavior’

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr, on Thursday, faced backlash online for his actions after a man collapsed in the Oval Office. Videos circulated widely showed the person seemingly fall unconscious when President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers on lowering cost of obesity drugs. Robert F Kennedy Jr's actions after a man collapsed in the Oval Office has drawn widespread criticism.(Bloomberg)

The video showed a person speaking when someone in the background collapsed. As per LiveNowFox, David Ricks, Eli Lilly's CEO was giving his speech when the incident took place.

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz, could be seen springing to action. At the same time, RFK Jr was seen appearing to leave, as he moved out of the frame. His actions were widely panned online, with many criticizing him for the apparent quick departure.

RFK Jr slammed over Oval Office collapse incident

Many took to X to criticize RFK Jr's apparent departure. “A man just collapsed during Donald Trump’s Oval Office announcement. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. can be seen quickly leaving the scene,” a page going by Republicans against Trump stated. “Weird behavior by RFK jr,” commented one person.

Another remarked sarcastically, “Love how RFK JR sees this and runs the other way. Way to go Mr. Secretary of Health and Human Services.” Yet another said, “Hope the man who collapsed at the Oval Office presser just now is okay, but it was interesting to see the reactions of others in the room. To give Dr Oz his due, he immediately went to the man’s aid. Secretary of Health, RFK Jr bolted & Trump looked like a spare part.”

Meanwhile, one person in defense of RFK Jr posted: “When somebody fainted at a press conference in the White House, RFK Jr. was the first man to seek medical attention for the affected person. His exit is being falsely reported by left wing propagandists as him running away from the scene.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary also clarified that RFK Jr had gone to get medical assistance. “The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man…,” he wrote on X.

What to know about Oval Office collapse incident

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the incident later, saying “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

While the person who'd collapsed was initially said to be Gordon Findlay of Novo Nordisk, the company clarified in a statement that only CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were there in the Oval Office from their side.