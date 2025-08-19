Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt ‘loves’ Robert F Kennedy Jr: ‘I think he's funny'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, known for playing Star Lord in MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy, seems to be a fan of Robert F Kennedy Jr, the current US Health Secretary. Chris Pratt also argued that even critics of the Trump administration should root for its successes, where applicable.(AP)

Pratt, 46, recently opened up about spending time with the Republican. Notably, Pratt and Kennedy are related. Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Robert F Kennedy Jr's sibling.

Pratt, who also stars in the new Jurassic Park movies, was speaking to Bill Maher on the ‘Club Random’ podcast, when he made his comments.

What did Chris Pratt say?

“I've spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well,” Pratt opened up during the August 18 episode, and added, “I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him.”

Elsewhere, he also told Maher that politics is a ‘nasty’ business, and continued that he has seen “how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are.”

Also Read | With RFK Jr. on their side, parents feel emboldened to question vaccines

Kennedy had initially planned to contest the 2024 election as an independent, but then dropped the bid and backed Trump. He's often been in the crosshairs for his stance on vaccines.

Pratt told Maher, “When you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible. So I don't know what to believe. It's not like I sit with Bobby and go, 'So hey, let's talk about this.' We're just playing cards or playing Mafia or having fun or having dinner. I'm not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are, and for the most part, I wish him well.”

The actor also argued that even critics of the Trump administration should root for its successes, where applicable. “I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to,” he said.

Notably, Pratt had faced flak ahead of the 2024 election, when he maintained a rather neutral outlook without picking sides, at a time when a lot of Americans felt that the election would signal a pivotal shift in the direction the nation was headed. His MCU co-stars had mostly rallied around Kamala Harris, with even an Avengers assemble video coming out ahead of the elections, which Donald Trump ultimately won.