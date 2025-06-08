Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Chris Pratt looks unrecognisable in new rugged look as he shares intense makeover for The Terminal List Season 2. Watch

ANI |
Jun 08, 2025 09:07 PM IST

Chris Pratt has taken his dedication to his craft to new heights with his latest transformation for season 2 of Amazon's The Terminal List.

Chris Pratt has taken his dedication to his craft to new heights with his latest transformation for season 2 of Amazon's The Terminal List.

Chris Pratt's transformation for The Terminal List season 2 sparks hilarious reactions.

Chris Pratt looks unrecognisable in new look from The Terminal List season 2

The actor showcased his new look on Instagram, featuring a scraggly beard, moustache, and long brown hair.

Pratt joked about the challenges of wearing a fake moustache and beard, and said, "The crazy thing about wearing a fake moustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross because it's definitely someone else's hair."

He even poked fun at his own appearance, captioning the post, "Is it? No... can't be," referencing his questionable moustache hair.

Fans reacted to Chris Pratt's look

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Pratt's new look, with some expressing surprise and amusement.

One commenter wrote, "Dude, looking rough," while another joked, "Castaway 2: Wilson's Revenge." Another comment read, “Has anyone ever told you you look a lot like Chris Pratt?” Another wrote, “Bro still looks majestic with all the scruffy beard and hair.”

Some fans compared him to a homeless man and wrote, “I saw that guy this morning under a bridge in Seattle!”, but friends like David Harris showed their support, with Metcalfe commenting, "Can't wait, brother!".

About The Terminal List

The Terminal List is a thriller series based on the book of the same name by Jack Carr, where Pratt plays US Navy SEAL James Reece seeking revenge for the murder of his family.

This isn't Pratt's first dramatic transformation; he previously lost 80 pounds and gained 20 pounds of muscle for his role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. (ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Sunday, June 08, 2025
