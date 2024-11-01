Avengers 'Assemble for Democracy': Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson endorse Kamala Harris

As the US Presidential Election draws nearer, celebrities are coming out to urge people to vote. Former President Republican Donald Trump is in a tight contest against former Democrat VP Kamala Harris. This Thursday, Harris received a boost as she was endorsed by some of the biggest film stars of the world - the cast of Marvel's Avengers. (Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Harris, slams Trump as ‘un-American’: ‘I don't like either party’) Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo endorse Kamala Harris

Avengers stars endorse Kamala Harris

On Friday, some of the biggest stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a rare public reunion in the form of a video call. The video from their meet was shared by Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram. The video featured the Iron Man actor and his co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (0koye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine), trying to come up with a slogan to support Kamala Harris.

"It is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out this election," Danai Gurira says in the video and suggests, "Kamala Forever" as her phrase, a play on the famous Black Panther chant 'Wakanda Forever'. The cast put suggest various phrases, each derived from their own film or character from the Marvel films. Eventually, they settle on "I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy."

Downey shared the video with the caption: Let’s #AssembleForDemocracy !!! He tagged Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the post, before adding the hashtag #vote.

Resharing the video on Twitter (now called X), Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s going to come for you."

Kamala Harris' celeb endorsements

The 2024 US Presidential Election is set to take place on November 5. Live polls show that both Harris and Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck battle. Harris has previously received some starry endorsement from Hollywood elites such as Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarrzenegger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem, Andy Cohen, Madonna, Ben Stiller, and Jennifer Lawrence.