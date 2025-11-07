Did Novo Nordisk executive faint in Oval Office? Company clarifies amid buzz about Gordon Findlay

A man fainted in the Oval Office during a press conference on Thursday. President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers, at the time, on lowering cost of obesity drugs. The video of the man collapsing has been shared widely online. A person collapsed during the Oval Office meeting where President Trump and executives of Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk were present. (AFP)

Independent journalist Eric Daugherty, sharing the video, wrote “A man just passed out during President Trump’s Oval Office announcement. Dr. Oz SPRUNG into action and assisted him.” He added, “Pray for him.” Many sharing the video also offered prayers for the well-being of the man, even as the feed was cut short.

The man was initially identified as one Gordon Findlay, and many claimed he was a Novo Nordisk executive. “BREAKING: Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay collapses during Trump's announcement in Oval Office, announcement suspended,” an account claimed on X.

However, the company has clarified that the man who collapsed was not with them. “CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office. We hope the gentleman who suffered a medical incident today is okay,” Novo Nordisk told Newsweek.

What happened at Oval Office?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided more clarity on what happened during the Oval Office meeting.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly,” she said in a statement.

President Donald Trump and the drugmakers were speaking to the press about a deal with Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk which would expand coverage and reduce prices for their popular obesity treatments – Zepbound and Wegovy. As per LiveNowFox, David Ricks, Eli Lilly's CEO was speaking when the man collapsed, prompting him to turn to the individual and ask if he was okay.

The person's condition is currently unknown.

Who is Gordon Findlay?

While Novo Nordisk has clarified that Gordon Findlay was not in the Oval Office meeting, he has been the Global Brand Director for the company since 2023, and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

As per Findlay's LinkedIn, he led global recovery for Norditropin after a severe supply crisis, and handled other marketing efforts which include new Product Planning, strategic and global marketing. Findlay is a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Kent.