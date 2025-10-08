White House releases footage of current Trump Oval Office, slammed for being ‘tacky’ and having ‘too much gold’ | Watch

The White House released a video of the current Trump Oval Office, but many believe it’s “tacky” and there is “too much gold.” In September, Trump described the decoration as "some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold," and claimed that world leaders who visited were stunned. White House releases footage of current Trump Oval Office, Netizens think it's ‘tacky’ and there's ‘too much gold’ (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

In a post in September, Trump shared a footage, captioning it, “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT”.

‘Too much gold’

The recent video offers a closer look at the Oval Office, showing the walls covered with gold decorations The footage is being widely circulated on social media. Take a look:

In the comment section, some said they thought the decorations were “too much.” “It’s fine. I like collecting gold, but as decor it’s not my taste,” one user wrote. Another said, “I like him in the White House. All that gold, not so much”. “I think it's tacky, but Trump has NEVER had good taste,” one wrote, while another commented, “Museum LOL”.

“Too much,” one user wrote, while another said, “some of it looks nice, too much gold, its tacky”. “The Oval Office used to feel presidential — now it looks like a podcast set with taxpayer lighting,” a user commented. Another said, “I think it would be better without the randomly placed gold ornaments. The gold trim accents are enough.” “I think it’s tacky. And cheap looking. And I’m a life long republican. Gold does NOT = Style,” wrote a user.