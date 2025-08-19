‘I love it’: Trump's reaction to Zelensky's attire at White House goes viral | Watch

President Donald Trump’s reaction to the attire Volodymyr Zelensky wore during a summit on Monday, August 18, has gone viral on social media. Trump is now arranging a meeting between the Ukrainian President and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Monday’s summit with Zelensky and European leaders. Trump's reaction to Zelensky's attire at White House goes viral (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) (AFP)

A video that has surfaced on X shows Trump standing, waiting to welcome Zelensky to the White House as he exited a vehicle. As Zelensky walked towards Trump, the US President shook his hand and motioned towards his attire, saying with a smile, “I don't believe it... I love it!”

Many reacted to the video in the comment section, with one user saying, “Zelensky's attire is a positive sign of cooperation.” One user wrote that Zelensky “knows that this is an important meeting and Trump appreciates a good suit”. “Better attire, now let's get a peace deal,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Starting off on a good note .”

“Oh he wore a suit finally lol,” one user said. Another wrote, “It's actually pretty funny, in a good way.” One wrote, “Dressed like a magician.”

Volodymyr Zelensky previously criticized for his outfit

In December last year, Zelensky was criticized for his casual fashion sense during his appearance at the formal reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Zelensky wore a rugged black sweatshirt, black slacks and brown combat boots for both the ceremony and his meeting with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace. Both Trump and Macron donned formal suits.

In March 2025, Zelensky was again mocked for the military-style attire he wore during a meeting with Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office. An exchange between Zelenskyy and a reporter about the attire went viral at the time.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” Zelensky was asked.

“I will wear a costume when this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better,” Zelensky replied.