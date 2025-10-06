‘Make America Groove Again’: Trump goes viral for YMCA dance at Virginia Navy event | Watch

President Donald Trump has gone viral after he ended his speech at a Navy event in Virginia with a dance to ‘YMCA’. Trump spokeat the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia on Sunday, September 5. The crowd in Naval Station Norfolk cheered as the US President danced. President Donald Trump goes viral for YMCA dance at Virginia Navy event (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Many hailed President Trump in the comment section of the above video, with one saying, “The dance that saved America!” “That’s making me cry. My son always wanted President Trump to visit his ship. I know he’s beaming with pride from above,” one user wrote, while another said, “This clip is going to live rent-free in my head and on every meme page by morning.”

“Sailors look like they’re saluting the beat. Navy’s new motto: “Make America Groove Again!”” one user wrote, while another said, “When the Navy meets the “Trump Shuffle,” even the ocean starts waving!” One wrote, “Classic Trump energy! Busting out the YMCA dance with the sailors pure gold. Nothing boosts morale like a president who can groove. Who's ready for an encore at the next rally?” “When the Navy said "show us your best moves", and someone took it very literally,” commented a user.

Donald and Melania Trump under fire

Trump was accompanied to the Navy base by his wife Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former Navy rear admiral who served as a White House doctor during Trump's first term.

Both Trump and Melania were slammed over their conduct at the Navy event. Trump is under fire for being almost an hour late for his speech at the same event. Melania, on the other hand, is being trolled for what many thought was an awkward greeting at the event.