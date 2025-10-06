Trump under fire for being almost an hour late at Navy's 250th anniversary celebration, 'Only on time for billionaires’

Donald Trump is being blasted for being almost an hour late for his speech at the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia on Sunday, September 5. Sailors were seen awkwardly standing around, silent, waiting for the US President to arrive. Trump under fire for being almost an hour late at Navy's anniversary celebration (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

A large crowd came together for Trump’s speech on a pier. The audience included several sailors, dressed in uniform. They were all seen awkwardly talking to each other while waiting nearly an hour for Trump to arrive. The commander-in-chief, who was supposed to begin speaking at 3:30 pm, did not arrive until around 4:30 pm, according to The Mirror.

‘He is only on time for billionaires’

A video of sailors awkwardly waiting for Trump has surfaced on X, with Netizens blasting the President for making the audience wait.

In the comment section of the above post, one user wrote, “So bloody disrespectful- he is only on time for Billionaires”. “This is part of the speech he’s sending a message. The message is I’m important and you’re not,” wrote a user, while another said, “I tell you what, there's a certain gravitas that ought to accompany the highest office, and showing up on time is part of that basic respect.”

Read More | ‘Why was Trump late?’: Big announcement presser sparks questions amid health concerns

“If he had served in the forces perhaps he would be more respectful to them,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I mean, they can wait 2 more hours for “the splendor of the King to robed in majesty” to splash on them. Because he’s doing “the peasants” a favor, so they should endure the painful wait! This is unbecoming of the president of the United States.” One wrote, “He doesn’t give a damn about our service members. They are just political props to him.”

Trump’s late arrival comes amid concerns about his health. In recent months, he has often been spotted with heavy makeup on his bruised right hand. He has also been spotted with swollen ankles and a limp while walking.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post before leaving the White House for the base on Sunday, “It will be a big day with the Navy. Leaving now. The United States has the greatest military, by far, in the World. This will be a show of Naval aptitude and strength. ENJOY WATCHING! It will be broadcast everywhere. President DJT."

Trump was accompanied to the Navy base by his wife Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former Navy rear admiral who served as a White House doctor during Trump's first term.