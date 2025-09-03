Search
‘Why was Trump late?’: Big announcement presser sparks questions amid health concerns

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 01:58 am IST

President Donald Trump was about 45 minutes late to his press conference on Tuesday amid health concerns

President Donald Trump was about 45 minutes late to his press conference on Tuesday amid health concerns. As the 79-year-old addressed rumors about his health, including the viral ‘dead’ trend, viewers noticed his hands and hair, raising doubts about the president's well-being. Several social media users were concerned and asked - ‘Why was Trump late?’

Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama,(REUTERS)
Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama,(REUTERS)

One person tweeted: "Trump's hands are visibly 2 different colors today."

“Trump is 45 minutes late for the press conference that is supposed to be convincing people that he’s healthy,” commentator Harry Sisson posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: ‘Trump is alive, but…’: Viewers make new observation during POTUS' announcement amid health rumors

This comes as Trump's appearance has caused concerns. Last week, false rumors did the rounds on social media, with ‘Trump is dead’, trending on X. The 79-year-old said that reports on social media that he is in ill health are untrue, saying he was busy over the Labor Day weekend giving media interviews and visiting his Virginia golf club.

"I was very active over the weekend," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Asked if he was aware of the reports, he called them "fake."

“You know, I have heard it's sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. Like this is going very well, and then I didn't do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months, you wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape,” he added.

On July 17, the White House acknowledged concerns about President Trump’s health after images showed swelling around his ankles and discoloration on his right hand. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the president had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his hand, which appeared covered with makeup in photos.

A letter from Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, explained that medical tests identified the swelling as ‘chronic venous insufficiency’, a non-serious but common circulatory condition in older adults. The hand bruising, Barbabella added, likely stemmed from frequent handshakes combined with Trump’s daily use of aspirin, part of a preventive heart-health regimen.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
