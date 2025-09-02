Donald Trump announcement live: Why are people commenting 67 amid delay?

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Oval Office presser on Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST was delayed by several minutes. Amid that, people waiting for the conference to begin started commenting '67' in the live stream on YouTube. On X, #TrumpIsDead started trending, amid rumors of the POTUS being sick. US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

67, sixsven, and sixty-seven were trending on X as the White House significantly delayed the start of the presser, which will mark the President's first public appearance in weeks. Donald Trump's long absence has sparked rumors that he could possibly be ill, especially after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) in July.

Waiting for the presser to start, viewers commented ‘67’ in the YouTube livestream of the official White House Handle. Many viewers noted it and shared screenshots on social media.

“watching the livestream and everyone just commenting 67,” wrote one, sharing a screenshot.

Despite wild rumors of the President being sick, the White House maintains that the 79-year-old continues to be in "excellent health." Although he was recently diagnosed with CVI, the White House said he was under treatment and the condition would not impact his day-to-day functioning.

Why are people commenting 67?

It was not immediately clear why users commented 67 en-masse underneath the livestream. Some claimed it could be linked to the $67 meme coin community, which has been recently launched, but there was no clarity immediately.

The 67-meme: Explained

“67" is a random meme born from Sofia Skrilla’s track 'Doot Doot (6 7)' and popularized via edits featuring LaMelo Ball and a viral '6-7 Kid.' It's largely meaningless outside of being a playful, repetitive meme. Since the meme went viral on TikTok, a loose online subculture built around spamming, remixing, and sharing the “6-7” meme across platforms.