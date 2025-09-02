Trump to make surprise announcement amid health rumors; internet asks, 'Is he resigning?'

President Donald Trump is set to appear for a press conference on Tuesday, the White House announced. Trump's weeks-long absence from press interactions has sparked rumors about his health, especially amid his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The President's long-awaited presser is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Oval Office. US President Donald Trump,(AP)

Over the last few days, unverified rumors about the President being unwell have gone viral. But Donald Trump was spotted on Sunday with his grandchildren as he unwound at his golf course in Northern Virginia. He was photographed leaving the White House and at the golf club. However, all of it has barely allayed the rumors about the 79-year-old's health.

As a result, the notification to the White House Press Pool Monday sparked a lot of buzz about the President's health. Especially since it did not mention what the announcement will be about. The White House has maintained that Trump is in "excellent health." Despite that, many think that Trump is set to announce his resignation amid health rumors.

"Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. Is he resigning?" the anti-Trump account, Republicans Against Trump, wrote.

“Hasn’t been taken off the calendar yet, but at 2 AM Trump is supposed to make an announcement,” said another. “Doubt it’ll be him, or it’ll be JD Vance making the announcement.”

“Trump to make an announcement at 2PM tomorrow. Will it be what everyone is hoping for?” said another.

Why The Internet Thinks Trump Is Sick

Donald Trump's health has been the topic of conspiracy theories over the past week despite repeated assertions from official sources that the POTUS is in "excellent health." It all started with the people noticing swelling in Trump's ankle and bruises on his hands as he was photographed during his many public appearances.

Asked about the bruises on his hands, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had told reporters that they happen from frequent shaking of hands - a major part of the POTUS's daily schedule.

But all of it has proved dissatisfying, especially on the back of Trump's long absence from the media and his schedule being empty for weeks. The presser on Tuesday could potentially bust the big bubble of mystery around Trump's health, making it all the more anticiapted.