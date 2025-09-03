‘Trump is alive, but…’: Viewers make new observation during POTUS' announcement amid health rumors

While President Donald Trump debunked rumors about his health, addressing the viral ‘death’ trend, during his announcement on Tuesday, viewers made a bizarre observation. Several social media users pointed out that the 79-year-old's hair was a ‘mess’ and they could see ‘bald spots’. This comes days after speculations about Trump's health started, especially since he did not make a public appearance for about four days. President Trump made a major announcement on Tuesday(REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the president, "[A]bout a big viral social media trend over the weekend: How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead? Did you see that?"

Trump's simple response was ‘no’.

The reported then added: "People didn't see you for a couple days. 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise."

Trump replied, "Really?" He then brought up former President Joe Biden's health issues.

“Well, I didn't see that. You know, I have heard it's sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. Like this is going very well, and then I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months, you wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape,” he said.

"You knew I did an interview that lasted for about an hour and a half with somebody, and everybody saw that it was on one of your competitors. I did numerous shows and also did a number of Truths, long Truths, I think pretty poignant truths. No, I was very active over the weekend. They also knew I went out to visit some people at the club that I own pretty nearby on the Potomac River. And no, I've been very active actually, over the weekend. I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff."

Reactions to Trump's hair

Meanwhile, social media users commented on the president's hair.

“Whoever styled Trump’s hair for today’s announcement did a horrible job at covering his bald spots,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Did they forget a piece of Trump’s hair?” another one asked.