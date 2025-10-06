Mehdi Hasan attacks Trump over Virginia Navy event speech, ‘No sane person talks about themselves like this…’

Ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan blasted Donald Trump after the US President appeared to try to provoke a crowd into booing Barack Obama, and talked about being “in the best shape.” The incident happened during Trump’s speech at the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia on Sunday, September 5. Mehdi Hasan attacks Trump over Virginia Navy event speech (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg, @mehdirhasan/X)

A video of Trump seemingly provoking the crowd in Naval Station Norfolk while mentioning Obama has surfaced on social media. In the same clip, Trump boasted about being “the healthiest” and “in the best shape.”

Re-posting the clip, Hasan wrote on X, “No sane person believes Donald Trump is in better shape than Barack Obama.” He added that “no sane person talks about themselves like this in public” and asked Netizens to note the “racist jibe at Obama.”

“He can’t stop being racist, ever,” Hasan said of Trump.

What did Donald Trump say?

At one point during his speech, Trump praised his former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who served in the role for the presidencies of Obama and George W. Bush too, as a "man everybody loves." While naming Obama as one of Jackson's past patients, Trump referred to the former president as "Barack Hussein Obama," asking the crowd, "have you heard of him?”

Trump was seen pausing and looking around, appearing to wait for the crowd to respond with an applause, or boos. However, the crowd remained silent. Trump quickly moved on from the awkward moment.

Talking about Jackson also being the doctor of Bush and Obama, Trump said, “And at a press conference, they asked him, who's in the best shape, who's the healthiest, who's the strongest, who's the best physical specimen of the three? He said, ‘that's easy. President Donald Trump.’ And I said, I love this guy. I said I love him.”

Donald and Melania Trump under fire

Both Trump and his wife Melania were slammed over their conduct at the Navy event. Trump is under fire for being almost an hour late for his speech at the same event. Sailors were seen awkwardly standing around, silent, waiting for the US President to arrive.

Melania, on the other hand, is being trolled for what many thought was an awkward greeting at the event. Donning a white USA baseball cap, she took the stage and waved to the Navy members. She then stepped up to the microphone and repeatedly said, "Hooya Navy." The audience applauded after Melania’s introduction, but it was followed by a long and awkward pause.