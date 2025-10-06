Melania Trump trolled for ‘Hooya Navy’ greeting before Virginia speech, ‘Can add it to her list of languages’

Melania Trump is being trolled for what many thought was an awkward greeting at an event celebrating 250 years of the Navy. The incident happened during the first lady’s speech at the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia on Sunday, September 5. The event took place in Naval Station Norfolk. Melania Trump trolled for ‘Hooya Navy’ greeting before Virginia speech (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Melania, donning a white USA baseball cap, took the stage and waved to the Navy members. She then stepped up to the microphone and repeatedly said, "Hooya Navy."

Read More | ‘Why was Trump late?’: Big announcement presser sparks questions amid health concerns

The audience applauded after Melania’s introduction, but it was followed by a long and awkward pause. The greeting was the official battle cry of the US Navy, associated with Navy SEALs, according to the Irish Star. It is often used for showing enthusiasm, boosting morale, or confirming understanding.

A video of Melania’s introduction has surfaced on social media. Take a look:

‘She can add it to her list of languages’

Netizens trolled Melania in the comment section, with one user saying, “Good lord. Did her comms team tell her to say this to be relatable?” “Omg, LMAO it sounds like she’s saying, “Who we are Navy?”” one user wrote, while another said, “Now she speaks Navy. She can add it to her list of languages.”

Read More | Trump under fire for being almost an hour late at Navy's 250th anniversary celebration, 'Only on time for billionaires’

“OMG. #BeBest Hoo-evah Yah-are. We are a goddamned sitcom,” one user wrote, while another joked, “I mean does south park even need writers at this point”. “MAGA is losing it over Bad Bunny’s accent when he speaks English. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny speaks it more clearly than Melania ever has,” said a user. Another wrote, “Our country is being invaded by foreigners! ICE, we got one, quick!”

Melania’s husband, US President Donald Trump, is also under fire for being almost an hour late for his speech at the same event. Sailors were seen awkwardly standing around, silent, waiting for the US President to arrive.