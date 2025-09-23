'What do you eat?': Barack Obama’s heartfelt exchange with 102-year-old woman about staying young

Former US President Barack Obama delighted social media users after sharing a heart-warming interaction with a 102-year-old woman. The video, posted on his official account on platform X, captured a candid moment filled with humour and admiration. Obama captioned the clip, “Susan, I hope I look as good as you at 102!” Barack Obama shared a warm exchange with a 102-year-old woman.(X/BarackObama)

In the footage, Obama greets the centenarian with visible warmth. “Oh, it’s nice to see you,” he says, to which she replies, “It’s so good to be here and to see such a wonderful person.” Their exchange quickly takes a playful turn as Obama enquires about her secret to looking so vibrant.

The secret revealed

Smiling, Obama asked, “Well, you know what, the main thing I wanted to find out is what do you eat so that I can look as good as you in a few years? Huh? How do you… It’s just good genes?”

Her answer brought laughter from everyone around. “Them greens. Cornbread,” she said with a chuckle. Someone nearby added, “And the bacon every morning,” which made Obama laugh aloud before joking, “I’m sure that’s what the doctor ordered.”

As the meeting drew to a close, Obama expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m so grateful you came to see me.” She responded warmly, “Absolutely.” Before he left, the 102-year-old told him, “I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video swiftly went viral, amassing over 18.2 million views. The comments section overflowed with admiration, as users shared their affection for the touching moment. One user commented, “This is why Obama remains so loved, he treats everyone with genuine respect.” Another wrote, “She is living proof that joy and good food keep you young.” A third user said, “Only Obama could make a 102-year-old blush.”

Another viewer added, “This interaction made my day, so much warmth in just a few seconds.”