CNN bans far-right panelist over vile comment to Mehdi Hasan, who expressed shock, ‘You want me killed live on CNN?’

On Monday night, CNN’s anti-Semitism discussion witnessed an ugly showdown when far right panelist Ryan James Girdusky took a jibe at fellow commentator Mehdi Hasan, linking him to Hamas terrorists. Far right panelist Ryan James Girdusky and Mehdi Hasan's ugly exchange on CNN

The exchange came as Girdusky responded to Hasan’s comment about anti-Semitism among Trump’s base, following backlash from Trump’s recent New York rally.

The discussion heated up when Hasan suggested that those on the right, if they wished to avoid being labeled “Nazis,” should be mindful of statements and behaviours that could be construed as anti-Semitic. Girdusky countered, “You’re called an anti-Semite more than anyone at this table,” to which Hasan quickly replied, “Yeah, by you.”

Girdusky then stated, “I never called you an anti-Semite.” But moments later, he added, “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” referencing recent events involving Israeli intelligence, who reportedly planted explosive pagers targeting Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon.

Shocked, Hasan asked directly, “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Girdusky denied any intent to imply violence, but Hasan looked to host Abby Phillip, pressing, “Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?”

The discussion grew more intense as Girdusky attempted to clarify, saying he thought Hasan was a Hamas supporter, only to follow with a reluctant apology after Hasan denied any such affiliation. CNN host Abby Phillip sternly intervened, telling Girdusky, “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” to de-escalate the moment before going to commercial.

After coming back from the next commercial break, Phillip apologized to Hasan and informed viewers that Girdusky had been asked to leave the show.

Watch Ugly Showdown between Mehdi Hasan and Ryan James Girdusky

Shortly CNN issued a statement condemning the incident, ""There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air," the network said in a statement shared by Phillip on social media. "We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding," it said.

"But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network."