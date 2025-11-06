'Easy to win if...': Trump's advice for Republicans after 'communist' Mamdani, Democrats sweep polls

US President Donald Trump has a piece of advice for his Republican party after the Democrats swept the elections in New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, the US president called on his fellow party members to focus on the facts. Republicans faced a major loss after Democrats secured wins in the gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, and the mayoral race in New York City.. As per Trump, this happened as the leaders failed to state the facts before the voters.(AP)

As per Trump, if you just list the facts, it is "so easy to win the elections."

"Almost 2 million American-born workers are employed today, more than when I took office. That's nine months ago. Can you imagine?" Trump was quoted as saying by Fox news.

"And I tell Republicans, if you want to win elections, you gotta talk about these facts. You know, it's so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts," the president said

"These are things you have to talk about. It doesn't just happen, you got to tell them. It's wonderful to do them, but if people don't talk about them, then you can do not so well in elections," he added further.

Democrats sweep local polls

In New Jersey, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherril was elected the Governor of New Jersey defeating Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli. As per AP, she secured a total of 56.3 percent of the vote.

Abigail Spanberger secured her win as Virginia governor, making her the first woman to hold the top post. As per AP, Spanberger won with a vote share of 57.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in Trump's hometown of New York City, democratic-socialist Zohran Mamdani won, scripting history as the first Muslim, Indian-origin and the youngest mayor in the city.

Mamdani defeated fellow Democrat candidate and Trump-endorsed Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. As per AP, Mamdani secured a vote share of 50.4 percent.

Trump's 'communist' dig at Mamdani

Speaking at the same event, the US president yet again targeted Mamdani, who is now the mayor-elect of New York City.

While saying that he wants to see the 'Big Apple' succeed, Trump stated that the people of NYC had "installed a communist" in power.

"But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out," Trump said, adding he "might" help the city.

During Mamdani's campaign run, Trump has threatened to cut funding for New York and take over the city if the 34-year-old is elected.