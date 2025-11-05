'...And so it begins!': Trump's cryptic Truth Social post after Mamdani's NYC victory speech

Unlike a majority of New Yorkers, US President Donald Trump is not happy with Zohran Mamdani's victory in the NYC mayoral polls on Wednesday. Time and again, Trump has warned of federal cuts to New York if the 34-year-old democratic socialist is elected. (AP)

Time and again, Trump has warned of federal cuts to New York if the 34-year-old democratic socialist is elected. The president also moved to endorse Andrew Cuomo for the election in his hometown, skipping over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

After Mamdani and his fellow Democrats swept the polls, Trump took to Truth Social to state that the only reason the democratic candidates won was because his name was missing from the ballot.

A long road for Mamdani?

Shortly after Mamdani's victory speech in Brooklyn, the US President left a cryptic post on Truth Social. The four word post is being referred to as an indirect response to Zohran Mamdani's speech.

Addressing Trump and his multiple threats towards Mamdani, the mayor-elect taunted the US president as he vowed to end the culture of corruption and tax the rich.

"So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said.

Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding for the city and take over if Mamdani won the race.

Zohran Mamdani sweeps New York

Mamdani, the self-described democratic-socialist, was declared mayor-elect on Wednesday. As per AP, Mamdani has secured 50 percent of the vote share, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Addressing his supporters at a watch party, Mamdani vowed to implement his promises of free buses, childcare and freezing the rent.

With his win, Mamdani, who is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, is the first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor of New York City. He is also the youngest mayor to have been elected by the city in over a 100 years.