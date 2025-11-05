‘Will put an end to…’: Zohran Mamdani warns Donald Trump after historic New York poll win

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City, has wasted no time in setting the stage for his administration, which promises a stark departure from the city's traditional political landscape. In his victory speech, delivered to a crowd of jubilant supporters, Mamdani made a powerful pledge to end the culture of corruption that has long dominated local politics. (Live updates) Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral elections.(Screengrab)

Mamdani, who made history as the first Indian-American to be elected mayor of New York City, vowed to fight for a city that works for all its residents, not just the wealthy elite.

One of the key points of his speech was a direct challenge to the influence of billionaires, including President Donald Trump, who Mamdani accused of exploiting tax loopholes and evading his fair share of taxes.

“I will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks,” Mamdani declared. The remark was met with loud applause from the audience, signaling their agreement with his bold stance on income inequality and tax fairness.

In a defiant moment, Mamdani also issued a direct challenge to Trump. “Donald Trump, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he said, referencing Trump’s repeated threats and criticisms during the campaign. The remark was a clear challenge to the US president, calling out what Mamdani sees as Trump’s attempts to intimidate those who oppose his business and political practices.

In his victory speech, Mamdani also paid tribute to his mother, Mira Nair, thanking her for her unwavering support throughout his political journey. He also invoked the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from his famous Tryst with Destiny speech, highlighting the gravity of the moment in New York’s history. “A moment comes, but rarely in history,” Mamdani quoted, underscoring the significance of his win.

Reflecting on his triumph, Mamdani remarked, “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” signaling the end of a long-standing political era in New York City. His main rival, Andrew Cuomo, conceded defeat, and Mamdani extended his best wishes to Cuomo, although he made it clear that this election was a turning point in the city’s political trajectory. "Let tonight be the last time I utter his name, as we abandon a politics that answers to the few," Mamdani added.

The 34-year-old lawmaker promised to usher in a new kind of politics, one that is focused on the needs of the people rather than the interests of the elite. “Tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city that we can afford,” Mamdani said, before concluding with a hopeful message about the future of New York City.