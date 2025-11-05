‘No Trump on ballot’: US President shares why Mamdani and other Democrats won

As Democrats pulled of a stunning show in the elections in US's Virginia, New Jersey and New York, President Donald Trump shared on social media pollsters' view of the two main factors that drove Republican losses. President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday(AP)

In a Truth Social post late Tuesday (local time), the US President wrote: 'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters."

While Trump did not explicitly mention anyone in his post, the President's Truth Social comes after Democrats swept the various elections across New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

In New York, Zohran Mamdani won, defeating Andrew Cuomo, who was endorsed by the president on the eve of the mayoral elections. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected governor of New Jersey.

Sherrill defeated Jack Ciattarelli, who had been endorsed by Donald Trump for the elections. With her victory, Sherrill also leads the Democrats to secure three consecutive terms in New Jersey for the first time since the 1960s.

No party has held the governorship in New Jersey for more than two consecutive terms since then.

In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s race, becoming the first woman to lead the commonwealth ahead of the 20206 midterm elections.

The victory of Democrats comes as they try to break President Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ hold on power in Washington and gain ground in statehouses.