Who is Zohran Mamdani? New York gets its first Muslim, Indian-origin, youngest mayor

Zohran Mamdani scripted history on Tuesday with his win in the New York mayoral elections. With 50 per cent of the vote, the 34-year-old democratic socialist is set to become the city's youngest mayor in over a century. Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo, who was running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.(REUTERS)

Mamdani will also be the first Muslim and South Asian to be elected New York city mayor.

Mamdani was declared mayor-elect by the Associated Press. With 80 per cent of the votes in, Mamdani has a share of 50.3 per cent, closely followed by democratic opponent Andrew Cuomo at 41.6 per cent. Republican candidate Curtis Silwa trails with 7.2 per cent of the vote.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City when he was seven years old and later became a naturalised US citizen.

His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated Indian-American filmmaker, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a professor at Columbia University.

Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist. The couple got engaged in October 2024 and tied the knot earlier this year, in February, in a simple courthouse wedding at the city clerk’s office in Lower Manhattan.

He was first elected to the New York Assembly in 2020, representing a district in Queens. During his tenure as an assemblyman, one of his most notable legislative accomplishments was pushing through a pilot program to make a handful of city buses free for a year.

After announcing his run for mayor, Mamdani has focused his campaign on free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for people living in rent-regulated apartments, new affordable housing and raising taxes on the wealthy.