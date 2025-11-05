'A moment comes...': Zohran Mamdani quotes Nehru in NYC mayor election victory speech

Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday celebrated his win in the New York City elections by borrowing a quote from Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic Tryst with Destiny speech. New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates as he takes the stage at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to his supporters after his victory, Mamdani quoted Nehru's speech from 1947 when India marked its independence from over 200 years of British rule.

"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance," quoted Mamdani, adding that tonight New York has stepped from the old into the new.

Nehru's speech was made at midnight on August 14, 1947, as India prepared to become an independent nation. His speech marked the transition of India from a British colony to a free, independent country.

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny. Now the time has come when we shall redeem our pledge - not wholly or in full measure - but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance," said Nehru in his 1947 speech.

Zohran Mamdani scripts history in NYC Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani scripted history on Tuesday night by becoming the youngest mayor of the New York City. Along with this, Mamdani is also the first Muslim, South-Asian immigrant to hold the top post.

As per the latest count from AP, Mamdani secured 50.4 per cent of the vote, defeating his Democratic opponent Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa.