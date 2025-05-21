What is Rod Waves net worth? Rapper who matched Taylor Swift's records released on bond after Georgia arrest

Rapper Rod Wave was apprehended in Georgia on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession, and pointing a gun at a person. Rod Wave was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a weapon or ammunition.(https://official-rodwave.com/)

According to online arrest documents acquired by USA TODAY, the singer, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested on May 20 on 14 offenses in Fulton County, Georgia. He was arrested at the Fulton County jail and but freed on bond the same day.

The accusations, which are connected to an incident that occurred on April 21, include mere assault, reckless behavior, property damage, obstruction of law enforcement, evidence manipulation, and conspiracy to engage in a felony.

The 26-year-old hip-hop artist's breakthrough hits include “Street Runner,” “Tombstone,” and “25.”

He recently worked on the soundtrack for the main single of the show "Sinners" with the same name.

When Rod Wave matched Taylor Swift's records

Wave has also matched Taylor Swift's records. In 2023, the two were the only musicians to have a new solo album that reached the top of the charts in each of the preceding three years.

The rapper's 2024 album “Last Lap” helped him to become the only performer other than Swift to have a top 10 album in each of the 2019–2024 chart years.

What is Rod Waves net worth?

Rod Wave has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The rapper garnered famed when his first two studio albums, “Ghetto Gospel” (2019) and “Pray 4 Love” (2020), peaked at number 10 on the “Billboard” 200.

His third studio album “SoulFly” came out at number one on the “Billboard” 200 in 2021, confirming his status as a major player in the music business.

Rod Waves' family

Born as Rodarius Marcell Green on August 27, 1999 in St. Petersburg, Florida, Rod Waves was mostly raised by his mother following his parents' divorce. When Wave was a child, his father was convicted of a number of crimes and given a sentence of more than five years in prison.

In addition to his mother's financial difficulties, Rod engaged in drug selling and robbery as a youngster. In 2017, he received his diploma from Lakewood High School. While growing up, he enjoyed rap and hip-hop music and followed several artists such as E-40, Chingy, Boosie Badazz, Chief Keef and Kanye West.