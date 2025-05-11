John Legend expresses shock over Kanye West's ‘sad devolution’, blasts ex-friend for ‘antisemitism and anti-blackness’

John Legend expressed his views regarding Kanye West, his former business partner and friend. Calling the rapper's latest moves as a “sad devolution” from the buoyant artist he once knew, Legend expressed shock over what has happened to the formerly prolific musician in a recent interview with The Times of London. John Legend suggested that West's mother's passing in 2007 may have marked an important turning point in his mental and emotional decline.(Getty Images via AFP)

Legend opened up about the start of their personal and professional connection, saying that “Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him.”

“He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now,” Legend continued.

When Kanye West signed John Legend

In 2004, West signed the Grammy-winning pianist to his company, GOOD Music, saving Legend's waning musical career. The two, however, became estranged after West expressed support for Donald Trump in 2022 and started expressing his extremist views. Legend, who was among the brand's original artists, witnessed West's ascent and decline firsthand.

John Legend slams West's ‘obsessions with antisemitism’

In the interview, Legend slammed West's “obsessions with antisemitism and anti-blackness,” adding that he feels sad to see his devolution.

One of the most recent issues with West is the release of a song called Heil Hitler (Hooligan Version), which parodies an Adolf Hitler speech from 1935.

West shared the song and a clip of shirtless men donning animal fur on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The song ending includes a speech from lyrics defending Hitler's conduct and requesting approval from his audience.

In the song, West mentions to his custody dispute with Kim Kardashian in the song and attributes his radicalization to the incident. He raps, “So I became a Nazi, yeah b***h, I'm the villain,” conveying his rage at his bank accounts being frozen and his kids being taken away from him.

While refusing to comment on the song, Legend suggested that West's mother's passing in 2007 may have marked an important turning point in his mental and emotional decline.

“I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyse him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”