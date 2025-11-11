Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa teams up with Cynthia Erivo for animated film Bad Fairies

Ncuti Gatwa is adding another big project to his growing list. The Doctor Who and Barbie star has joined Cynthia Erivo in Bad Fairies, a new animated musical comedy being developed by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, Animation Magazine confirmed. Ncuti Gatwa has been roped in for upcoming animated musical ‘Bad Fairies’.(Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

The film, which marks the first collaboration between the two studios under a new first-look deal, is already in production in London and is set to hit theatres on May 21, 2027.

Gatwa, who first rose to fame for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, has been on a creative run - balancing sci-fi, comedy and now voice work.

On stage, he has earned praise for The Importance of Being Earnest and Born With Teeth. Teaming up with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the 31-year-old actor is entering another bold world, this time, one filled with rebellious fairies and plenty of music.

Bad Fairies: What to expect?

As Animation Magazine describes it, Bad Fairies spins the fairy-tale genre on its head. It follows a chaotic and 'delightfully subversive' crew of fairies who break all the rules along the way.

The film is directed by Megan Nicole Dong, best known for Centaurworld, with Olivier Staphylas, a longtime DreamWorks animator, serving as co-director. The script comes from Deborah Frances-White, whose writing is known for its wit and emotional depth.

Music plays a central role in this one. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Tony Award-winning duo behind Six: The Musical, are handling the songs. Isabella 'Machine' Summers of Florence + The Machine is composing the score and contributing to the soundtrack, while Ian Eisendrath (KPop Demon Hunters) serves as executive music producer.

Team behind Bad Fairies

Behind the scenes, Bad Fairies brings an impressive crew. Carolyn Soper is producing, with Sim Evan-Jones editing and James C.J. Williams leading cinematography. The character design comes from Uwe Heidschötter, while Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt head the story department. Production design is being led by Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn and Mike Redman. Digital animation is being handled by DNEG Animation, one of the leading studios in London, as per Animation Magazine.

This film will be the first theatrical release born out of Warner Bros. and Locksmith’s new partnership.

Gatwa, represented by Curtis Brown, UTA, Status PR UK and Ziffren Brittenham LLP, joins a team that mixes Broadway, animation and a bit of chaos. If the title is any hint, these are not your usual fairies - and that is exactly the point.

FAQs

Who stars in Bad Fairies?

Cynthia Erivo and Ncuti Gatwa lead the cast of the upcoming animated musical.

When will Bad Fairies be released?

The film is slated for theatrical release on May 21, 2027.

Which studio is producing Bad Fairies?

It is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation.