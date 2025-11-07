Samantha Ruth Prabhu hugs Raj Nidimoru, says she has taken some of the ‘boldest steps’ in her career in the last year

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, but neither of them has confirmed or denied their relationship. In her latest Instagram post, the actor seems to have launched her relationship with the director, as the two of them hugged and posed for a picture. Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj Nidimoru at a recent event.

Samantha with Raj

In one of the pictures from the event where she launched her perfume brand Secret Alchemist, Samantha was seen standing close beside Raj, posing for a picture together. Samantha had her arms wrapped around Raj, while he also held her waist. In another picture, she was seen with other attendees of the event, as Raj stood behind her. Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in one of the pictures.

Samantha wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

She added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s dating rumours

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their dating rumours gained momentum after she frequently shared photos with him on her Instagram, fuelling speculation about their relationship. While they haven’t yet confirmed anything, they are often spotted enjoying vacations together, further adding to the speculation.

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, is scheduled to release on November 21.