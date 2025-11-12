Ruby Rose hits out at Sydney Sweeney after Christy flops at box office, calls her a ‘cretin’

Ruby Rose has launched a scathing attack on Sydney Sweeney over the poor box office performance of Christy, which is inspired by the life of boxing legend Christy Martin. Sydney Sweeney arrives at Variety's 2025 Power of Women: Los Angeles event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The sports biopic, which came out on November 7, could only manage to collect $1.3 million in its debut weekend, despite getting released in over 2,000 theaters. It currently ranks at the 12th position on the worst wide openings list, according to USA Today.

Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney

On November 10, the Orange Is the New Black alum called Sweeney a "cretin" in a post on Threads, adding that she "ruined" the project. Rose further revealed that she was earlier in talks to feature in the film.

In her post, Rose said that the original script for the film was "incredible" and "life-changing," while she was attached to play the role of Cherry.

"Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time," she wrote.

Rose later condemned the remarks made by Sweeney after the unexpected box office results of the film.

"For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better," she wrote. The Guardian reported in August that Sweeney is a registered Republican voter in Florida.

In a recent Instagram post, Sweeney said she was "deeply proud" of the film and was proud to represent “someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin.” She further dubbed it as "one of the greatest honors of my life," adding that it stands for “survival, courage, and hope.”

What did Christy Martin say about the biopic?

In September, Martin lauded Sweeney for portraying her life in the film. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5, Martin called herself a "very shy" and "very reserved" person. Martin said her goal in boxing was to "knock everybody out."

"So I have those two parts of my personality, and I also think that's why Sydney Sweeney is doing such an awesome job because she got to be this totally different person that none of you expected," Martin added.

FAQs

Who directed Christy?

The biographical sports drama was helmed by David Michôd.

When was Christy released in theaters?

It came out on November 7.