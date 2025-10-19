Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira surprises fans with drastic weight loss at Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira turned heads at Victoria’s Secret fashion show. The actress was among many models who walked the ramp at the second anniversary of the iconic lingerie brand and left the audience stunned with her dramatic weight loss. According to the Daily Mail, Ferreira lost 50 lbs (22 kilos) before making her ramp debut at the event on October 15. Barbie Ferreira walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Showing off her slim figure, the actress donned a red halter-neck bra with shorts. Ferreira also put on a denim jacket, white socks, and blue heels. To complete her look, she left her hair open and accessorized with silver hoops to go with the ensemble.

Barbie Ferreira’s Victoria's Secret debut

Sharing the heartfelt moments of her ramp walk with the fans, Barbie also dropped a carousel post on social media. The first slide showcased the actress posing with grace on the ramp. In the next slide, Ferreira posted a video of herself walking right from the back to the center stage. In the final image, the Unpregnant star gave her followers a glimpse behind the scenes of the fashion show.

The actress was dressed in a striped robe with her hair thrown back in curlers. In the caption for the post, Barbie wrote, “What a crazy side quest. got to be an angel for the day.” Furthermore, she went on to thank the executive creative director of Victoria’s Secret, Adam Selman, and other collaborators of the show.

Following her participation in the fashion event, Ferreira spoke about it with People Magazine. Expressing her excitement, the actress revealed that she never expected to walk the runway.

Barbie Ferreira on weight loss

While in conversation with People, the movie star spoke of the heartfelt moment when she got to know that she would be walking at the iconic brand’s runway. Barbie said, “I didn’t think I would walk the runway at all, especially not in the Victoria’s Secret show, which is the biggest show. I remember thinking, ‘What?’ It took me a minute to realize what that meant because I just wasn’t expecting it, and then I got really excited.”

As for the actress’s weight loss journey, a close source revealed to Daily Mail last year that Ferreira knew she had to reinvent herself, as she wasn’t getting enough opportunities post the Euphoria exit. An insider added, "She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents. She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented.”

FAQs

Q1. How old is Barbie Ferreira?

Barbie Ferreira is 28 years old.

Q2. What character did Barbie Ferreira play in Euphoria?

Barbie Ferreira played the role of Kat Hernandez in Euphoria.

Q3. How much weight did Barbie Ferreira lose?

Barbie Ferreira lost 50 lbs.