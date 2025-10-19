‘Let’s pretend wings weren’t heavy’: Bella Hadid explains her slow walk at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid apparently struggled during her final walk for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, following which several fans expressed concern. Addressing the matter, the 26-year-old, who was wearing an elaborate silver fringe lingerie set and massive white angel wings, said the wings were quite heavy which slowed her walk. Supermodel Bella Hadid walks for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025.(X/@pacuzl)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid in a now-deleted Instagram Story on Thursday, wrote, “Ok we’re not going to pretend these wings weren’t 50 pounds but HOW BEAUTIFUL.”

Fans left worried about Bella Hadid’s health

During the show, viewers noticed Hadid moved more slowly than usual and appeared to hold the straps of her wings to keep her balance. Some fans on social media speculated that she could have been experiencing a flare-up of her Lyme disease, which she has battled for years.

Defending the model, several other users pointed out that Victoria’s Secret closing wings are traditionally heavy and elaborate.

In spite of the weight and discomfort, Hadid remained poised and smiling as she walked the runway to Tate McRae’s song Sports Car.

Triumphant return after health struggles

Hadid’s appearance marked her first major runway event since being hospitalized in September due to her chronic Lyme disease. The model had previously shared hospital photos through her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who praised her daughter’s resilience.

In an Instagram post, Yolanda wrote, “No child is supposed to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease.”

She also called Bella a “fighter” and “survivor”.

Bella, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, has previously spoken about her symptoms, which include fatigue, pain, brain fog, and anxiety. In a recent interview with Vogue, she shared that on most days, even showering is hard and that it is an accomplishment if she can shower and fix herself breakfast.

A star-studded runway comeback

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show of 2025 saw an ensemble of models and performers. Besides Bella, the lineup included Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Angel Reese, Barbara Palvin, and Ashley Graham. Also, the runway witnessed the return of veteran Angels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio; while acts of musical performers included Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and Twice.

FAQs

Why did Bella Hadid appear to struggle on the runway?

Bella revealed that her angel wings weighed about 50 pounds, making it difficult to walk comfortably.

Was her struggle related to Lyme disease?

While some fans speculated it might be linked, Bella clarified that it was due to the heavy wings, not her illness.

When was Bella Hadid last hospitalized?

She was hospitalised in September 2025 due to complications from chronic Lyme disease.