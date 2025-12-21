Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Titans today? Kelce gets unexpected support amid retirement talks

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills(AP) As the Chiefs take on the Titans on Sunday, one question all fans have is - ‘Will Taylor Swift attend the game to support Kelce?' The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce are going through a difficult period. The team has been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and the star tight end is facing tough questions about his future in the NFL. However, the four-time Super Bowl champs will go into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with hopes to end the season on a high, and the best cheerleader for them at this time could be Kelce's fiancee, Taylor Swift.

But, is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs vs Titans matchup in Nashville on Sunday? As many fans wondered, Nashville-based The Tennessean reported that it is unlikely that she will be there.

The pop-star, who is engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been a familiar presence at Kansas City games since the couple began dating in 2023. However, her appearances this season have been limited to home games at Arrowhead Stadium, and she has not traveled to any road contests.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, and Kansas City was officially eliminated from playoff contention following a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Travis Kelce retirement talks

The 10-time Pro Bowler recently addressed talks about his retirement. He is 36 years old and wants to focus on the remaining games this season.

“I’d rather keep the focus on this team, right now,” he said. “All the conversations I have with the team moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends.”

He also spoke about losing Mahomes to injury. “We lost our quarterback, man, Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise to an ACL,” Kelce said on Wednesday during an episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast.