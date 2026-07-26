School education department relaxes norms for semi-English teacher recruitment

The Maharashtra school education department has revised the teacher recruitment norms under the Pavitra Portal, relaxing the eligibility criteria for appointments in semi-English schools where English-medium trained teachers are unavailable. The changes were notified on Friday through a corrigendum amending the Government Resolution (GR) dated January 20, 2026. According to the department, candidates will be considered eligible based on the medium in which they completed their school education or the second language they studied. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The department has clarified that the mandatory educational qualifications and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirements prescribed under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the GR dated February 13, 2013, will continue to apply to primary teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8, including those appointed in semi-English schools.

The revised norms introduce separate provisions for recruitment to semi-English sections across Classes 1–5, 6–8, and 9–10. While making appointments, authorities must consider not only the candidates’ English proficiency, but also the medium of instruction of the school, including Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, and other recognised languages.

According to the department, candidates will be considered eligible based on the medium in which they completed their school education or the second language they studied.

For appointments to semi-English subjects in Classes 1 to 5, candidates who have completed their professional teacher education in the English medium will continue to receive preference. However, if eligible candidates from the relevant social reservation category are unavailable, the vacant posts may be re-advertised.

Following the fresh advertisement, candidates who have not completed their professional teacher education in the English medium may also be considered, provided they possess qualifications such as Class 12 (Science), BA/MA in English, or BSc/MSc.

The relaxation applies only to the requirement of completing professional teacher education in the English medium.

Officials said the changes are aimed at addressing teacher vacancies in semi-English schools without compromising recruitment standards.