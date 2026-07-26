NEET paper leak: Chandigarh students celebrate victory over education minister’s resignation

The youth of Chandigarh echoed the same emotions as of Gen-Z celebrating education minister’s resignation in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Waving tricolour, chanting slogans and dancing, youth celebrated the victory on government agreeing to demands of Jantar Mantar’s protestors at Sector 17 plaza on Saturday. During the march, leaders highlighted that the education minister’s resignation is not their ultimate goal as even after the resignation, issues and demands related to the education and employment of student-youth remain unresolved. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

A large number of youth showed up to mark their solidarity with the satirical group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that had been protesting for a change in education reforms and demanding the education minister’s resignation for the NEET exam leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. City residents, mostly Gen-Z, have been peacefully gathering daily at Sector 17 plaza, during evening time, daily for the last five days.

Some showed their support to the students’ movement by doing Langar sewa, serving water bottles, momos and cupcakes. Student organisations from Panjab University including Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), All India Students’ Association (AISA),Students for Society (SFS), Disha had been holding continuous daily demonstrations at Sector 17 Plaza and Panjab University.

Present at the plaza, a youth named Shivam said ‘it was a great experience being part of this revolution’. Another youth wishing anonymity said ‘it’s good that the government took action on the NEET exam paper leak but what about other pressing issues, with a US dollar now valued at ₹96, government not providing good petrol and mixing it with Ethanol?’ Another student named Manpreet said ‘after the education minister’s resignation, quality education should be ensured to students. Youth should start taking initiatives from their own cities’.

Students from PSU Lalakar said “We contributed our share to this protest, and today, these efforts have borne fruit. This victory proves once again that people in struggle possess the power to bow down even the greatest powers through their resistance.’

Students in Panjab University organised a victory march starting from the Student Centre at Panjab University, covering the entire university campus.

During the march, leaders highlighted that the education minister’s resignation is not their ultimate goal. Even after the resignation, issues and demands related to the education and employment of student-youth remain unresolved.

“Our fight is far from over because we want an end to the privatisation of education, a shutdown of the coaching academy business, the government to take over all private schools, colleges, and universities, the abolition of separate entrance exams for jobs—making degrees the sole criterion for employment—and guaranteed employment for every able individual. Otherwise, a livable unemployment allowance must be provided.”