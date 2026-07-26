Teen bludgeoned to death in Pune; two detained

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by two of his friends over a suspected love affair in Phursungi on Saturday. Phursungi police have arrested one accused and detained a juvenile in connection with the crime. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Sandeep Khade, 20, a resident of Pansare Nagar, Yewalewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 7 am near Sanket Vihar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Sandeep Khade, 20, a resident of Pansare Nagar, Yewalewadi.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with Khade’s sister. Suspecting that the victim had eloped with her, the accused allegedly attacked him with a stone and a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal head injuries.

Following the incident, both accused appeared at Wanwowrie police station, after which they were taken into custody.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case has been filed at Phursungi police station under sections 103(1), 3(5) BNS, 4(25) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.