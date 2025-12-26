NFL Christmas announcers: Meet Amazon's announcers for Chiefs vs Broncos - Full list feat Seahawks legend
Amazon Prime revealed announcers for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas Day game on Thursday.
Amazon Prime has lined up a team of experts and NFL legends to announce the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas Day game on Thursday. The first two games of the day were streamed by Netflix, which also had a panel of experts announcing the games.
Pregame Show - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Amazon Prime Video)
Charissa Thompson — Host
Andrew Whitworth — Analyst
Richard Sherman — Analyst
Ryan Fitzpatrick — Analyst
Tony Gonzalez — Analyst
Game Broadcast
Al Michaels — Play-by-Play
Kirk Herbstreit — Analyst
Kaylee Hartung — Sideline Reporter
Terry McAulay — Rules Analyst
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys (Netflix)
Pregame show
Kay Adams — host (“Up & Adams”)
Austin Ekeler — analyst (Commanders running back)
Michael Irvin — analyst (Hall of Fame WR, Netflix’s America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys)
Devin McCourty — analyst (three-time Super Bowl champion, NBC)
Special guests: comedians Bert Kreischer (Lucky) and Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts)
Game broadcast
Ian Eagle — play-by-play (CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video)
Nate Burleson — analyst (former WR, CBS Sports/News)
Matt Ryan — analyst (former QB, CBS Sports)
Sara Walsh — sideline reporter (NFL Network)
Melanie Collins — sideline reporter (CBS Sports)
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions (Netflix)
Pregame show
Jamie Erdahl — desk host (NFL Network)
Manti Te’o — desk analyst (former NFL linebacker, NFL Network)
Brandon Marshall — desk analyst (former NFL wide receiver)
Special guest: Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar) joining on-site in Minneapolis
Game broadcast
Noah Eagle — play-by-play (NBC Sports)
Drew Brees — analyst (former Super Bowl–winning QB, FOX)
AJ Ross — sideline reporter (CBS Sports)
Dianna Russini — sideline reporter (The Athletic)
Remote team
Scott Hanson — coverage (NFL RedZone)
Kyle Long — studio support analyst (former OL, CBS Sports)
Gene Steratore — rules analyst (former NFL official, CBS Sports)
