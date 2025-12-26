Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
NFL Christmas announcers: Meet Amazon's announcers for Chiefs vs Broncos - Full list feat Seahawks legend

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 06:45 am IST
Chris Oladokun #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos (Getty Images via AFP)
Amazon Prime revealed announcers for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas Day game on Thursday.

Amazon Prime has lined up a team of experts and NFL legends to announce the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas Day game on Thursday. The first two games of the day were streamed by Netflix, which also had a panel of experts announcing the games.

Pregame Show - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Amazon Prime Video)

Charissa Thompson — Host

Andrew Whitworth — Analyst

Richard Sherman — Analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick — Analyst

Tony Gonzalez — Analyst

Game Broadcast

Al Michaels — Play-by-Play

Kirk Herbstreit — Analyst

Kaylee Hartung — Sideline Reporter

Terry McAulay — Rules Analyst

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys (Netflix)

Pregame show

Kay Adams — host (“Up & Adams”)

Austin Ekeler — analyst (Commanders running back)

Michael Irvin — analyst (Hall of Fame WR, Netflix’s America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys)

Devin McCourty — analyst (three-time Super Bowl champion, NBC)

Special guests: comedians Bert Kreischer (Lucky) and Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts)

Game broadcast

Ian Eagle — play-by-play (CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video)

Nate Burleson — analyst (former WR, CBS Sports/News)

Matt Ryan — analyst (former QB, CBS Sports)

Sara Walsh — sideline reporter (NFL Network)

Melanie Collins — sideline reporter (CBS Sports)

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions (Netflix)

Pregame show

Jamie Erdahl — desk host (NFL Network)

Manti Te’o — desk analyst (former NFL linebacker, NFL Network)

Brandon Marshall — desk analyst (former NFL wide receiver)

Special guest: Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar) joining on-site in Minneapolis

Game broadcast

Noah Eagle — play-by-play (NBC Sports)

Drew Brees — analyst (former Super Bowl–winning QB, FOX)

AJ Ross — sideline reporter (CBS Sports)

Dianna Russini — sideline reporter (The Athletic)

Remote team

Scott Hanson — coverage (NFL RedZone)

Kyle Long — studio support analyst (former OL, CBS Sports)

Gene Steratore — rules analyst (former NFL official, CBS Sports)

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
