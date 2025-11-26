Man laid off from Verizon cried, questioned himself after losing job right before holiday season

An employee working for US wireless carrier Verizon has shared on LinkedIn that he was affected by the recent round of layoffs. He recalled how he cried for days and questioned himself after suddenly losing his job before the holiday season. Verizon reportedly laid off employees to “reorient” its entire company. (Getty Images via AFP)

“I always saw Verizon as my end goal. I experienced the dream, and other wonderful things I never would’ve imagined in my lifetime. However, fate sees it merely as a transition,” the employee who worked as the lead trainer in the company wrote.

“For days I have questioned myself, cried my eyes out, and let all of the heavy thoughts go. As I step into a new week, I leave all the negative feelings behind,” he added.

He explained that after the initial shock had passed, he was now ready to take on new challenges. He also urged others to let him know about the opportunities.

The company reportedly laid off more than 13,000 employees in mass job reductions. “We must reorient our entire company around delivering for and delighting our customers,” Verizon CEO Dan Schulman wrote in an internal memo, reported Associated Press (AP). He added that the company needs to simplify its operations to “address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers.”

Google Trends:

People have been searching for Verizon on Google. Many are keen to know more about the layoffs from various parts of the US.

Verizon has nearly 100,000 full-time employees, as per a report published at the end of last year, reported AP. According to a spokesperson, the recent layoff affected approximately 20% of the company’s management workforce. This marks the company’s largest-ever round of layoffs.

Last month, after being appointed as the CEO, Schulman said he would work aggressively to reduce the cost base of the entire company and also work towards reversing customer losses, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. In the recent quarter, the company lost a net 7,000 consumer postpaid phone connections.

“Verizon is at a critical inflection point,” Schulman said last month during a meeting.