Techie with 24 years of experience opens up about being laid off: ‘No longer any loyalty to the American employee'

Mass layoffs continue to shake the global tech industry, leaving even long-serving professionals uncertain about the future. A techie with 24 years of experience has shared how losing a job after decades in the same company has been one of the hardest moments of a long career.

"I was laid off after 24 years in tech. And I feel lost," the caption of the post reads.

Tech layoffs spark frustration:

According to the post, after what was described as a successful run, the techie’s last working day came two weeks ago.

The company decided to let go of about 10,000 employees, including staff from core departments.

“It finally happened,” the techie wrote in the post. “After a long and successful career, I’m trying to figure out what comes next.”

The post described feelings of anger, betrayal, and confusion, and reflected on the growing uncertainty across the tech job market.

“I know the job market is very tough these days, and I'm torn.”

The techie also questioned the lack of attention given to large-scale layoffs and criticised how many major firms are moving jobs abroad while executives continue to receive large bonuses.

“There's no longer any loyalty to the American employee. We've all become just numbers on a spreadsheet, while executives are taking multi-million dollar bonuses.”

Reddit reacts:

The post drew strong reactions online, with many expressing sympathy and sharing similar experiences of being laid off from long-term tech jobs.

One of the users commented, “You’re in a tough spot; your age and naturally higher salary demands will make it harder to find the next position.”

A second user commented, “It is unlikely you will ever work in tech again. Look at gig work and QSR jobs.”

“I was made redundant in July 2025. It's now October. This has been the longest I've been without a job,” another user commented.

