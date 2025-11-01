IIT alum at top tech firm fears layoff despite doing everything right: 'Suddenly you are next...'

A software engineer from one of India’s top IITs has shared in a Reddit post how growing layoff news is causing deep anxiety, even among those still employed at leading tech companies. The employee, who works at a MANGA firm, revealed the constant fear of layoffs despite having a stable job.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The employee, who works at one of the MANGA firms, said they are not even part of Amazon, yet the fear of losing their job is constant.

"I am not even in Amazon, but I am still anxious at the lay off" the caption of the post reads.

Job insecurity haunts Redditor:

“I read some posts here and on LinkedIn, and it is scary,” the IIT graduate wrote, adding that despite studying at a top institute and doing everything possible for career success, it still does not feel enough.

The Redditor has noticed similar patterns in their own company to what Amazon employees have described online: long hours, constant pressure to overwork, and a lack of work-life balance.

“Someone wrote they didn’t have time to date or marry due to work, and still got laid off. I see the same culture of stretching every day,” the post read.

While those laid off are facing serious financial uncertainty, the ones still employed are also under heavy stress.

“If two are fired out of 4 people team then the workload increases, which was already high. Plus, suddenly you are next in line of fire,” the Redditor wrote.

The high cost of living in cities like Bengaluru adds to the worry. “Even a small family’s basic expenses are huge; rent, travel, and daily life costs are all rising. If you lose your job, things can spiral very fast,”

According to the Redditor, nearly everyone they speak to feels the same. “It doesn’t matter how good you are at your job. One day, things can just change, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The Reddit post struck a chord with many users, who said they could relate to the growing anxiety in India’s tech sector. Several shared their own experiences of burnout and fear of sudden layoffs, even in well-paying jobs.

One of the users commented, “Well, I got laid off this month. Today was my last working day, and well, the world is still the same. I just need to find another job now.”

A second user commented, “Worst part is, not even goodwill and proof of calibre works now.”

“I guess being debt-free is the only way to forward! Less rent, less EMI, less stress! Systematic investment and low expectations from life!” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)